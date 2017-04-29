Former Red Wings players take the ice to raise money for children with cancer Local News Former Red Wings players take the ice to raise money for children with cancer Some former Red Wings team up with auto workers in Dearborn for the second annual fundraiser, 'Stick it to children's cancer'.

Jason Willy, Ryan Barnes, and John Ogrodnick took part in the event.

Those former Red Wings played a game against UAW members.

"It's fun. It's fun. The guys enjoy it, they come and play. It's nice. It's nice and they get to play with the Red Wings. Former Red Wings players and NHL players. ", said, event organizer, Angelo Sacino.

There was Red Wings memorabilia for sale.

All of the money raised at the event at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center will go to charities for children with cancer.



