Dog shelter leader accused of killing pit bulls Local News Dog shelter leader accused of killing pit bulls A metro Detroit woman that runs an animal shelter is being accused of killing thousands of pit bulls.

The accusations started after the accused, Ann Marie Rogers, of No place like home rescue of Michigan, made a comment on social media.

The message reportedly written by Rogers was sent to Fox 2. It said that she was killing the dogs by the thousands.

"I have operated an animal rescue since 1995. I do not take pit bull breeds in, nor do I adopt them out. I do not "hate" pit bulls or "bully breeds". I simply do not believe they are safe to be around children or other animals. I do not "kill dogs" at my home or elsewhere."



Fox 2 spoke with Kristina Rinaldi of Detroit Dog Rescue. She said "We are very concerned. We have been keeping tabs on it, we have been looking into it and it's really disturbing."

Others also spoke out about the statement.

"So she's saying that she didn't mean it? That she just thought it was funny? I don't find that funny ... Either.", said Theresa Sumpter of Detroit Pit Bull Dog Rescue.



There are several negative stories about pit bulls on the facebook page ran by Rogers for the shelter but she told Fox 2 she would never purposely hurt them.

Although Rogers says the allegations of her killing pit bulls are false the Detroit Dog Rescue is not taking it lightly.

Representatives said there is an open investigation with her name on it.