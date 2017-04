Triple shooting, 1 person shot in face Local News Triple shooting, 1 person shot in face

Three people were shot in Inkster at the intersection of Moore and Carlyle Streets.

One of the victims police said was shot in the face.

Michigan state police said two women were shot in their legs.



The other victim was a man and he was shot in the face.

All victims are expected to survive their injuries.



There are no suspects in custody.