Let It Rip Weekend: Female Genital Mutilation

Today on Let It Rip Weekend, three metro Detroiters charged in federal court with female genital mutilation. Two of them are doctors. The landmark federal case is the first of its kind and the defendants could fact up to life in federal prison. All three are members of a small sect of Indian Muslims and say the procedure was part of their religion.

WARNING: The topic is sensitive and the language may be graphic.

On the panel:

Tresa Baldas, Detroit Free Press

Seydi Sarr, Social Justice Advocate

Moyna Uddin, Author

Gabi Silver, Defense Attorney