Fire erupts inside Delta plane engine, flight to Detroit

Posted:Apr 30 2017 06:32PM EDT

Updated:Apr 30 2017 06:32PM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) - One of the engines on a Delta plane headed to Detroit from China caught fire on Sunday.
Delta officials said the fire happened shortly after takeoff in Beijing.
227 people were on board.
One passenger said they heard a loud bang and flames were visible.
The pilot turned the plane around and landed at the Beijing airport.
Passengers were given food and hotel accommodations.
No one was injured.


