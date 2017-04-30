Detroit Police officer shot; suspect dead

- A Detroit Police officer has been shot while on duty on Detroit's west side.

It happened at Joy Road near Wyoming Sunday night.

Sources tell FOX 2 the male officer was responding to a domestic violence call with possible shots fired. While on the scene, the officer was shot by a suspect in the head. He was taken to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn where he is said to be in very critical condition. At this time, the officer's name has not been released.

We have learned the suspect was shot at the scene and has since died from their injuries.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig is heading to Oakwood where he is expected to provide the media with more information.

Stick with FOX 2 for more on this developing story.