Detroit Police officer in critical condition, suspect dead

- A 14 year veteran of the Detroit Police force has been shot while responding to a call on the city's west side.

It happened at an apartment near Joy Road and Wyoming around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig says the officer and his partner were responding to the apartment for a report of a domestic dispute. Craig could not confirm previous reports of shots fired before officers arrived. When officers knocked on door of location, suspect is said to have opened fire on them, possibly using a semi-automatic weapon. The officers returned fire, striking and killing the suspect.

The veteran officer was struck in the head by one of the suspect's bullets. He was taken to Oakwood Hospital in Dearborn where he is said to be in "very critical condition."

At this time, Chief Craig says police are not certain what the suspect's role was in the domestic call, if he even had one.

The deceased suspect is said to be a black male, possibly 40-45 years old.

The wounded officer and his partner both work out of Detroit's 2nd Precinct. His partner has only been out of the academy for 6 months.

Chief James Craig says this is the 8th Detroit Police officer shot in the line of duty since September 2016.