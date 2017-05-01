Alleged metro Detroit serial rapist expected to take plea deal

(WJBK) - An accused serial rapist in Metro Detroit is expected to accept a plea deal Monday.
Ikeie Smith, 32, was facing nearly three dozen charges of rape and home invasion in at least five different cities, including Allen Park, Dearborn, Garden City and Redford Township.
On Monday, Smith pleaded guilty to all charges, ending his trial. FOX 2 was streaming the court hearing where he admitted to all charges but we ended and deleted the stream once the court began identifying the names of the victims.
His victims have been testifying in court, detailing harrowing accounts of his alleged attacks.
One victim told the court she heard footsteps in the middle of the night, and at first thought it was her boyfriend.
"He walked in and he stood right at the side of my mattress in front of the door," the woman said. "He was right in line with the mirror; he just stood there and stared at me for the longest time."He leaned down and he told me not to make any noise and not to do anything or he would hurt me."
The woman worried about her son sleeping in the room next door - wondering if she could get to the gun in her closet."My little boy was sleeping right next door and I don't want him to wake up and see this," she said. "(I asked) will you please shut the door. I thought if I could distract him with his back to me long enough I might be able to get the gun.
"At that point I couldn't get my gun because if I would have, I would have killed him."Unable to escape or run, she tried to reason with her attacker.
"I said 'why are you doing this?'" she said. "'This is a crime, you could be a normal, healthy person, have a relationship, a job, a child. Why are you doing this.' He said 'I don't know why I am doing this, I am stupid, this is stupid.'"The man left her room but stole her cell phone. She waited until it was quiet, ran to her office and called 911.
The victim said it was too dark to see her attacker's face but DNA evidence links Smith to the crime. Ikeie Smith is being tried for four cases at once and faces charges in five other attacks.He was arraigned in September 2016 for breaking into two Dearborn homes on West Outer Drive and Woodside. That's when police say DNA evidence linked him to seven sexual assault cases.
Smith is also accused of robbing and raping a woman in November of 2015 in Allen Park.The Redford Township man is charged in nine cases in eight jurisdictions with police saying the incidents date back to 2011.
Smith had been arrested before but there wasn't an DNA in the system. That's because it wasn't protocol to take DNA, during those previous arrests.As crimes continued, Dearborn police took the lead and created a multi-agency task force. Michigan State Police, the FBI and multiple police departments including the Dearborn and Livonia investigated Smith.
His trial was expected to continue on Tuesday before Monday's suprise announcement of a plea deal being reached.