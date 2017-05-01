Ford's Regent Court at Dearborn campus evacuated

- The Regent Court building on Ford's campus in Dearborn has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered.

It happened just after 10:45 a.m. when the suspicious package was discovered in the Regent Court building.

Here's the statement that Ford released:

A suspicious package was found in the Regent Court building on Ford's Dearborn campus. We are evacuating the building out of an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of our employees.

The bomb squad has been called and will handle the investigation into what the item may be.

