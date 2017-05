- A coyote is on Detroit Zoo's property but it does not belong there.

According to zoo officials the coyote is inside the area where they do "Dinosauria". That area is not accessible to zoo guests so there is no threat to the public. Crews are monitoring the area.

The zoo was shut down for a short time this morning as safety checks were done, but it has since reopened for business.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.