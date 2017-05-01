Funding for Great Lakes restoration safe in new budget deal

- The Great Lakes restoration project may be able to keep its funding if Congress passes the latest budget compromise.

President Donald Trump released a budget proposal mid-March that cut 97 percent of funding to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI).

The 2010 initiative aims to restore and protect the Great Lakes through efforts such as controlling invasive species, cleaning specific areas and managing native species.

Under Trump's proposal, funding for the project would be reduced from $300 million to $10 million. But the latest congressional budget, if passed, would maintain that $300 million.

The bill is a bipartisan compromise to keep the federal government from shutting down, at least through September.

A group of federal legislators banded together to compose a letter to the heads of the appropriations subcommittee on interior, environment and related agencies pleading the GLRI's case.

"More than a century of environmental damage has taken a significant toll on the Great Lakes, which the GLRI is helping to correct," the letter states. "Since the initiative was launched in 2010, GLRI funds have been used to support over 3,000 restoration projects."

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), co-chair of the Senate Great Lakes Task Force, released a statement on the budget compromise.

"The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative has always received bipartisan support and is absolutely critical to supporting Michigan jobs and protecting our Great Lakes, including fishing, boating, hunting and stopping invasive species," she said.

