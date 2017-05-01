Suspected drunk driver narrowly misses head-on crash with Macomb County Deputy Local News Suspected drunk driver narrowly misses head-on crash with Macomb County Deputy A Macomb County Deputy narrowly missed a head-on collision with a suspected drunk driver who officials say had a blood alcohol content of more than three times the legal limit.

A deputy was on South River Rd in Harrison Township on April 18. It was just before 1 a.m. when another car comes around the corner and swerves into the deputy's lane, almost hitting him head on.

The deputy swerves, turns around, and then goes to pull the driver over.

The driver then pulls over, onto somebody's lawn. He then tries to keep going on a pedestrian path before he finally stops and is arrested.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was identified as Kevin Sisco. When tested, the 21-year-old's BAC was .20. The legal limit in Michigan is .08.

He has been charged with OWI high BAC and is due back in court later this week.