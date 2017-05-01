Rescuers pull man from car crushed by semi on 696 Local News Rescuers pull man from car crushed by semi on 696 Emergency crews spent more than 30 minutes rescuing a man who was trapped inside of his car after a semi-truck rolled over on top of him in Warren.

The crash happened on the eastbound ramp of 696 to northbound Mound Road in Warren around 3 p.m.

According to video from SkyFox, rescuers were on scene for more than 30 minutes trying to free the man from the car after the back end of the semi rolled over onto the driver's side.

With a large crowd looking on, crews cut their way through the car to the pull the out of the back passenger's side door. After being pulled from the car, the man is upright for a few seconds before he is guided over to the stretcher and eventually loaded into an ambulance.

The man appeared to be okay, a miracle considering the seriousness of the accident.

