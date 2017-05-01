Good Samaritan teen who lost part of leg helping at crash looks to future Local News Good Samaritan teen looks forward to the future after devastating accident "Trooper Patrick Arena was one of the first responders, and he put the tourniquet on my leg and stopped my bleeding," Sean English, Jr. said. "I could have bled to death, but he saved my life. I am so very grateful for that."

- "Trooper Patrick Arena was one of the first responders, and he put the tourniquet on my leg and stopped my bleeding," Sean English, Jr. said. "I could have bled to death, but he saved my life. I am so very grateful for that.”

It was an emotional thank you to the Michigan State Trooper whose quick action saved the life of 16-year-old Sean English, Jr.



That trooper, Patrick Arena has been to the hospital to visit Sean since that day.

"I can't express how important it was for me just to see his face after the fact, knowing that I’m looking at the man that saved my life."

Sean has had part of his right leg amputated below the knee. You'll remember, he and his family stopped to help another accident victim along I-96 last month, when another car spun out of control and injured Sean and killed another Good Samaritan, Dr. Cynthia Ray.

As part of the press conference, the family requested that no questions be asked about the specifics of the accident or the driver that hit Sean. However, he was asked, if given the opportunity to do it all over again, would he stop?

"I have no regrets, no. Realistically, I’m just going to get out of this, and I’m going to be all good. I’m going to be fine soon. There’s no reason to look back on the past."

Now the outpouring of support for Sean and their family has been incredible.

"It's been a tough four weeks. The outpouring of support – never, never would I have envisioned this," said Sean English, Sr.

This experience has given Sean some perspective, and he hopes his story provides some for others too. Don't sweat the small stuff.

"People could complain about some stupid problem - maybe their internet going out. There are people smiling that don’t have any legs or arms. So it’s interesting to think that way – to actually perceive things in a different way.”