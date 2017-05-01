8 DPD officers killed or injured in past 8 months Local News 8 DPD officers killed or injured in past 8 months It has been a dangerous time for Detroit police with eight police officers either shot or killed in the past eight months.

The most recent shooting happened at the Oakman Apartments overnight and the mayor, the chief, and the rest of the police department have had enough.

On Monday Chief James Craig reflected on a somber eight months for our men and women in blue.

"We have a very supportive community in Detroit, but the reality is there are those in the community that are violent," Craig said.

"I would just say this is a sobering reminder of the dangers our officers face every day," said Detroit Police Chief James Craig. "We're reminded that every citizen of the city of Detroit owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the men and women of the Detroit Police Department."

The count of eight shot or killed begins in September 2016, with Sgt. Kenneth Steil. He was shot in the shoulder while chasing a suspect and later died from complications.

A little more than a month later, Officer Myron Jarret was hit by a car and killed.

Then In November Wayne State University police officer Collin Rose was shot and killed while approaching a suspect.

Mayor Mike Duggan, City of Detroit

"It seems like in every case where we've had an officer injured or killed and the chief and the department go back and review it, our officers are conducting themselves with outstanding professionalism," said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

In the past couple months, four other officers have been shot but survived. Two were shot in March while patrolling the area where Officer Rose was killed, that suspect, also suspected of killing Rose, was arrested.

Then in April, two more officers were shot while investigating a burglary, the shooting allegedly was by mistake.

Now a community holds onto hope for the officer shot Sunday.

"The randomness of this, you imagine the pressure on police," Duggan said. "It appears that the person who was the reason for the domestic violence call had already left the building and a random person in the building comes out with a gun (and) pulled it on officers who were not expecting it."

The police department is asking for thoughts and prayers.

Craig says there is no particular reason for this current trend, and that the streets are always dangerous, this has just been a very bad streak.

