Drunk driver nearly hits sheriff's deputy head-on Local News Drunk driver nearly hits sheriff's deputy head-on A suspected drunk driver crossed the center line and nearly hit a Macomb County Sheriff's Deputy in Harrison Township.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department says what almost happened to one of their deputies should serve as a reminder to not text while behind the wheel and under no circumstance should anyone drink and drive.

A close call caught on camera, watch as a drunk driver nearly collides with the deputy. It happened in Harrison Township on South River Road near Columbia.

Frank Rekowski lives across the street from where the near miss happened.

"Pretty scary, I wouldn't want to be the one on the road," he said.

"I think the speed limit is actually supposed to be 25," Rekowski said. "I think it's 35 and slows down to 25 on the turn. (I think) he was going 40."

Kevin Sisco, 21, was sloshed behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level of .20 - nearly three times the legal limit.

"I guess if you've been driving that curve as long as I have, it's easy when you’re sober," said resident Rob Mandarino. "But for a lot of people it could

be difficult. Certainly if you're drunk, three times the limit, there should be zero tolerance for that."

Sisco was arrested and charged with operating while intoxicated and the deputy still on the job after narrowly avoiding a potentially deadly collision.

That driver could spend up to half a year in jail and could have his license suspended for getting behind the wheel drunk.

