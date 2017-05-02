7 year old shot while sleeping on Detroit's west side Local News 7 year old shot while sleeping on Detroit's west side A 7-year-old girl was shot while she was sleeping Monday night in a home on Detroit's west side.

Officials say she was next to her grandmother when someone fired shots into the house.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday night on Monterey Street on the city's west side.

A suspect opened fire through the front window of the home. At least three bullet casings were found at the scene.

The 7-year-old girl was shot in the neck and rushed to Detroit children's hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Police say the home may have been targeted as police know of a suspect who has previously threatened to shoot up the home.

No arrests have been made yet in the case.

This story is developing. Stay with Fox 2 for updates.