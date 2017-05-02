Palace offers metro Detroit concert tickets for $20 Local News Palace offers metro Detroit concert tickets for $20 Lots of great concerts coming to metro Detroit this summer and for the next week, you can get tickets to some of them for only $20.

The sale started Tuesday at 8 a.m. and runs through May 9 at midnight.

You can find tickets to shows at The Palace of Auburn Hills, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill and DTE Energy Music Theatre.

Adam Schneider, VP of entertainment for Palace Sports and Entertainment, joins Fox 2 with more.

According to the Palace website, the following are shows participating in the promotion:

May 20 at Meadow Brook -- Steve Martin and Martin Short featuring the Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko, “An Evening You Will Forget For the Rest of Your Lives”

May 26 at DTE -- Eddie Money with Dez Money & The Faze and Tripper

June 7 at Meadow Brook -- Wilco with Kacy & Clayton

June 9 at Meadow Brook -- Four Voices: Joan Baez, Mary Chapin Carpenter & Indigo Girls Amy Ray & Emily Saliers

June 16 at Meadow Brook -- John Legend with Gallant, “Darkness and Light Tour”

June 18 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Pieces of a Dream, Avery Sunshine, Eric Roberson, Michael Lington, Alex Bugnon, Marc Antoine and Paul Taylor & Marion Meadows, “2nd Annual Jazz Spectacular”

June 25 at DTE -- Train with O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield, “Play That Song Tour”

June 28 at The Palace -- Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull with CNCO

June 30 at DTE -- Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young with Kristian Bush, Russell Dickerson, Seth Ennis, Gunnar & the Grizzly Boys, Trent Harmon and Midland, “99.5 WYCD Hoedown”

July 1 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Steve Miller Band with Peter Frampton, “Summer Tour 2017”

July 2 at Meadow Brook -- Dispatch with Guster and Marco Benevento, “America, Location 12 Tour”

July 3 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Hank Williams Jr.

July 7 at DTE -- Third Eye Blind with Silversun Pickups and Ocean Park Standoff, “Summer Gods Tour”

July 8 at Meadow Brook -- Buddy Guy and Jonny Lang

July 8 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- 105.9 Kiss-FM presents KISS Fest 2017 starring Guy featuring Teddy Riley and Aaron Hall, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Dru Hill, Jagged Edge and After 7

July 9 at DTE -- Boston with Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, “Hyper Space Tour”

July 9 at Meadow Brook -- MercyMe with Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cravit, “Summer Lights Tour”

July 14 at Meadow Brook -- Kenny Rogers with Linda Davis, “Final World Tour: The Gambler’s Last Deal”

July 15 at Meadow Brook -- Postmodern Jukebox and Straight No Chaser, “Double Feature Tour”

July 16 at DTE -- Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

July 18 at Meadow Brook -- Violent Femmes and Echo & the Bunnymen

July 19 at DTE -- OneRepublic with Fitz and The Tantrums and James Arthur, “2017 Honda Civic Tour”

July 20 at The Palace -- Queen + Adam Lambert

July 21 at DTE -- Jim Gaffigan, “Noble Ape Tour”

July 23 at DTE -- Incubus with Jimmy Eat World and Judah & The Lion, “8 Tour”

July 23 at Meadow Brook -- Tedeschi Trucks Band with The Wood Brothers and Hot Tuna, “Wheels of Soul Summer Tour”

July 23 at Michigan Lottery AMP -- Andiamo Restaurants, Mix 92.3 and Motown Museum Presents A Salute To The Legends of Motown featuring The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Spinners and The Stylistics

July 24 at Meadow Brook -- Amos Lee and Lake Street Dive

July 25 at DTE -- REO Speedwagon and STYX with Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles), “United We Rock Tour”

July 27 at Michigan Lottery AMP -- The Beach Boys with The Righteous Brothers

July 28 at Meadow Brook -- Demetri Martin, “Let’s Get Awkward Tour”

July 30 at DTE -- Korn with Skillet, Yelawolf and DED, “The Serenity of Summer”

July 30 at Meadow Brook -- Lifehouse and Switchfoot with Brynn Elliott, “Looking for Summer” Tour

July 31 at Michigan Lottery AMP -- Rancid and Dropkick Murphys with The Bouncing Souls and Jake Burns, “From Boston To Berkeley Tour”

August 1 at DTE -- Rod Stewart with Cyndi Lauper

August 3 at Meadow Brook -- Goo Goo Dolls with Phillip Phillips, “Long Way Home Tour”

August 3 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- 89x Birthday Bash presents Young The Giant with Cold War Kids and Joywave, “Home of the Strange Tour”

August 4 at Meadow Brook -- 100.3 WNIC presents Jay’s 80s Summer Bash featuring Howard Jones, English Beat, Men Without Hats, Modern English, Paul Young and Katrina (ex-Katrina And The Waves), “Retro Futura 2017 Tour”

August 6 at DTE -- TLC with Color Me Badd, All 4 One, Biz Markie, C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams and SNAP!, “I Love the 90’s - The Party Continues Tour”

August 8 at DTE -- James Taylor & His All-Star Band with Bonnie Raitt and her band

August 9 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Santana, “The Transmogrify Tour”

August 11 at DTE -- 94.7 WCSX presents Foreigner with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, “40th Anniversary Tour”

August 11 at Meadow Brook -- Idina Menzel

August 13 at DTE -- Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, “Devil Don’t Sleep Tour”

August 17 at DTE -- YES with Todd Rundgren and Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy, “YESTIVAL”

August 22 at DTE -- Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers, “2054 The Tour”

August 25 at DTE -- Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy with The Marshall Tucker Band, Foghat and more, “RFD TV presents Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ Festival”

August 25 at Meadow Brook -- The Music of Prince with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra

August 25 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Ted Nugent

August 26 at Meadow Brook -- 17th Annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival presented by Kroger

August 27 at DTE -- Depeche Mode, “Global Spirit Tour”

August 27 at Meadow Brook -- 17th Annual Wine and Craft Beer Festival presented by Kroger

Sept. 3 at DTE -- Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with The Edgar Winter Band

Sept. 3 at Meadow Brook -- Garrison Keillor with Fred Newman, Rich Dworsky & the Road Hounds and Heather Masse, “Prairie Home Love and Comedy Tour”

Sept. 9 at Michigan Lottery Amp -- Sublime With Rome and The Offspring

Sept. 23 at DTE -- Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows with Rivers & Rust, “A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017”

Sept. 28 at DTE -- Sammy Hagar & The Circle with Collective Soul