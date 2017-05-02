Detroit chief 'troubled' injured officer wasn't taken to nearest hospital

- The Detroit chief of police says he's deeply concerned that an officer shot Sunday night wasn't taken to the closest hospital to be treated for his gunshot wound.

Fox 2's Roop Raj had a one-on-one interview with Detroit Police Chief James Craig on Tuesday morning after we discovered Monday that the ambulance took the officer to a hospital 7.3 miles away, passing two other closer facilities.

Rapid Response EMS, a contracted ambulance company, arrived within 90 seconds of the time the suspect shot the officer. They took him to Oakwood Beaumont Hospital, a Level Two trauma center.

The EMS passed Henry Ford Hospital, a Level One trauma center -- a designation best equipped for the most severe trauma -- just 4.8 miles away from the scene. They also passed Sinai Grace, another Level Two hospital 5.1 miles away.

"I'm troubled by this. As I begin to learn more I become more and more troubled because I feel like something's not right here," Craig told Fox 2.

The 14-year veteran was shot while responding to a domestic violence call from a woman at Joy and Wyoming. When officers arrived, the woman's boyfriend had already left, but another resident approached the door with a gun. Police say James Ray, 46, shot at the officer and hit him in head. His partner, who is just six months out of the police academy, fired back, hitting and killing Ray.

Craig confirms Tuesday that Officer Johnson is still in very critical condition.

SEE ALSO:

He says based on Fox 2's report Monday evening, it's concerning the ambulance company passed other facilities that were closer to the scene.

"It seems to me that our fire department would know that, our fire dispatchers would know that, and these contract ambulance companies would know it as well," Craig said. "I'm not pointing a finger yet, but I'm not willing to let this go. This is serious."

FOX 2 contacted Rapid Response EMS, who says policies and procedures are determined by the Detroit East Medical Control Authority or DEMCA. FOX 2 was unable to reach them for comment on the policy of how an ambulance determines where to transport a patient.

Craig says he expects the fire commissioner to do a full investigation into the matter.

FOX 2 also spoke with Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones on Monday, who says they are investigating this particular issue, however it is "much too early to comment on this situation."

Craig says Detroit police need support after situations like this.

"They go out, put their lives on the line each and every night. They want to be out serving and protecting the neighborhoods in Detroit. I know it because I talk to them."

Watch that exclusive interview with Fox 2's Roop Raj below: