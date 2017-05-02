Attempted murder suspect runs red light, kills driver, Detroit police say

- A man who Detroit Police said fired a shot that hit a car with a 10-month-old inside it, ran from the officers and eventually ran a red light, killing another driver.

Detroit Police said they were called to a home in 14000 block of Northlawn around 7:30 Tuesday morning. Witnesses said a man pulled out a gun and started shooting at the home. One of the bullets that he shot missed teh house and hit car with a 10-month-old inside it.

The baby was unhurt by the gunfire.

When police arrived, the man took off. Police chased him eventually onto I-96 to the Southfield Freeway but they lost the suspect and called off the chase.

About an hour later, an unmarked car picked up the suspect and began following him. The unmarked car wasn't chasing him and was waiting for backup before they tried to take the suspect into custody. Before that happens, the driver again loses the police.

A short time later, police came up on an accident on Schaefer and 96 Service Drive - about two and a half miles from the original scene on Northlawn. According to police, the wanted driver ran a red light and crashed into another car, killing the driver on impact.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

The victim has not been identified.