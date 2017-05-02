Crews work around the clock on River Rouge Bridge project Local News Crews work around the clock on River Rouge Bridge project

- We're only three months in to a massive two-year overhaul of the crumbling rouge bridge on I-75 and on Tuesday, we got a look at the huge undertaking that will take two years to complete.

The Michigan Department of Transportation gave the media special access to the interestat that has been a construction site since February.

Work started in February that shut down the southbound side of I-75 between Springwells in Detroit to Northline in Southgate. That brought on a 51 mile detour for drivers. Project manager Dan Grueido says this is a huge task.

"Here at Goddard road we're replacing what was an over 2,000 foot bridge. We're replacing with two smaller structures," he said.

That's just one of the bridges being replaced. Another that has to go is the Rouge River Bridge that involves removing and replacing concrete surfaces.

"Removing the bridge deck is a 24 hour operation and it's coming off in pieces," MDOT project manager Bill Urban said.

The bridge repairs were badly needed as FOX 2 detailed multiple times before the shut down. The rouge River is a little over a mile long, about 50 years old, a little over a mile long, and carries 37 million vehicles a year.

"Closing I-75 is a big deal not just to us and the metro Detroit area but nationwide, there's a lot of commerce that comes through here," Grueido said.

The project also brings on noise for people who live and work in the area. Urban says that if they can work with the noise for now, it will get better.

"It's impossible to do it without making noise ... we understand that we Disrupt the public, we're listening to any ideas that can make they better," Urban said.

The project is slated to cost $150 million and is expected to be done by 2019.