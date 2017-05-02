Innocent driver killed during high-speed chase in Detroit Local News Innocent driver killed during high-speed chase in Detroit

Police say a domestic situation started with gunshots around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday on Northlawn, on Detroit's west side. It ended after a police chase with the suspect killing an innocent driver.

Fox 2 spoke to the suspect’s girlfriend. “It’s like he changed. It wasn’t him. It’s like a demon got in him or whatever. He never snapped like that. It was crazy,” said Lakeila Irvin.

The 34-year-old suspect was upset and fired a shot from the upstairs into the first floor.

“Yes he was drinking. It was his birthday yesterday. He was celebrating his birthday," said Irvin.

After shooting a hole through his girlfriend’s ceiling he went outside and shot at a car.

“Yes, my 10-year-old nephew was in the car,” said Irvin.

The two have known each other since childhood. They have two daughters together, ages 5 and 6-years-old. Irvin had an explanation for the suspect’s behavior Tuesday morning.

“He felt like, I was cheating on him. He has insecurities. He apologized to me. I still love him. He's a good person deep down inside, but he was like an animal today."

He led police on a high-speed chase on westbound I-96 almost to the Southfield freeway, but police lost him. He then allegedly turned around and headed back. Finally, on the Jeffries Service Drive, police said he blew through a red light crashing into a Chevy Malibu killing a 32-year-old man.

“The light was stone cold red. It wasn’t yellow, it wasn’t green. It was stone cold red. And the guy flew through the intersection. When he flew through the intersection he folded up the car," said Marcus Preston, a witness.

The susepct was taken into custody and is awaiting possible criminal charges. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, he has been a probation absconder since February 2016, having been convicted of weapons charges in 2015.

“Everything is working out good. Why do you have to let the devil in you? He's a sweet person.”