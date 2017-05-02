Ride share driver shot at by gunmen during pickup in Detroit Local News Ride share driver shot at by gunmen during pickup in Detroit A ride share driver winds up dodging bullets after picking up three men in Detroit - the frightening ordeal caught on camera.

- A ride share driver winds up dodging bullets after picking up three men in Detroit - the frightening ordeal caught on camera.

The terrifying moment for this driver happened after picking up three men last Friday night.



"I was really scared," he said. "I didn't know if I was going to make it home to my family or not."

Working for a ride sharing service for the last six months, the 48-year-old driver from South Lyon says he got a notification to pick up someone named Brandon on Chene between Jefferson and Lafayette. Upon arrival, he says three guys got in with no destination.



"So I told them hey you've got to put in a destination in," the driver said. "And the one guy says we've got to get ahold of D-Money."

But that driver said according to company policy, the person who ordered the ride -- supposedly Brandon -- had to be in the car.

"I didn't know what was going to happen next," the man said. "They finally got out. I told them to get out."

FOX 2: "You just felt like something was off?"

"Something," the driver said. "It raised all kinds of red flags."

The driver says when the group got out tried to take what appeared to be a $20 bill that was sitting on the seat, that was when the driver said he tried grabbing his arm and got out of the car.

"Natural instinct -which I shouldn't have done - I ran around after them," the driver said. "As soon as I ran around to the back of car, both of them had guns pointed at me.

"I'm like, 'You got a gun?'"

The driver was shot at five times and thankfully all of them missed this driver and his car.

That driver says police arrived within minutes and are now reviewing this video. While this driver says he loves visiting Detroit, he won't be accepting any more rides there. He wants to warn other drivers, he believes unless they're caught, this group will do it again.

"They're going to do it and someone is going to get hurt," the driver said. "I want them prosecuted. I want everyone to be safe out there."