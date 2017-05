Missing Elderly Woman, Gail West, Macomb County Local News Missing Elderly Woman, Gail West, Macomb County Macomb County Deputies are searching for a missing elderly woman who suffers from dementia.

Gail West was last seen in Mount Clemens on March 2.

Officials said West was leaving Broadway Market on Gratiot.

She is five-foot-three with black hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark blue trench coat, light blue pants, white gym shoes and a dark blue wool hat.

If you have information about her whereabouts call the sheriff's department at 586-469-5151.