The Lodge closed northbound after multiple cars rolled over

By: Kellie Rowe

Posted:May 03 2017 02:44PM EDT

Updated:May 03 2017 02:52PM EDT

(WJBK) - Northbound M-10 is closed at Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon after what MDOT is calling a major rollover crash in Detroit.

As of 2:40 p.m. multiple cars were rolled over in the middle of the Lodge at Wyoming in Detroit.

Officials are recommending drivers use M-8/Davison west to I-96 or east to I-75. 

According to Michigan State Police, nobody was injured in the crash.

Traffic leaving downtown should use I-75 or I-96 to M-39.

They say drivers should avoid this area during rush hour.

As of 2:30 p.m., MDOT says there is not yet an ETA on when the area will be reopened.

Fox 2 News Now was live following the accident, view that here:


