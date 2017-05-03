The Lodge closed northbound after multiple cars rolled over

- Northbound M-10 is closed at Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon after what MDOT is calling a major rollover crash in Detroit.

As of 2:40 p.m. multiple cars were rolled over in the middle of the Lodge at Wyoming in Detroit.

Officials are recommending drivers use M-8/Davison west to I-96 or east to I-75.

According to Michigan State Police, nobody was injured in the crash.

Traffic leaving downtown should use I-75 or I-96 to M-39.

They say drivers should avoid this area during rush hour.

As of 2:30 p.m., MDOT says there is not yet an ETA on when the area will be reopened.

NB M10 at Wyoming CLOSED double rollover crash. Traffic heading out of downtown should use 75 or 96 to M39. pic.twitter.com/VybP2cnm0N — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 3, 2017

