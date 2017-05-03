School bus crashes into building on Detroit's east side

- A school bus has crashed into a building on Detroit's east side.

The crash happened at the corner of Charles and Mound sometime after 4 p.m. Wednesday. The 56-year-old bus driver was trapped after the accident.

The bus is labeled from Oakland International Academy, children are being evaluated but there have been no reported injuries according to Detroit police.



It is unclear what caused the crash.

