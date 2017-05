Local News

Three men shot, 1 Dead, Gas station on west side

Police said the men were parked at the Valero gas station on Seven Mile Road and Braile after 11 PM on Wednesday evening.



Officials said that is when two people walked up and fired several rounds at the victims.



A 21-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and died.



The other two victims were taken to the hospital.



One victim was listed in stable condition.



Police have not made any arrests.