Semi falls off of Rouge River Bridge

Posted:May 04 2017 10:33AM EDT

Updated:May 04 2017 10:37AM EDT

DETROIT (WJBK) -  

A semi driver has lost control of the rig and fell off the Rouge River bridge on to the Dearborn Street below.

Fox 2's chopper is above the scene and Kelly Rowe is giving you a live look on Facebook.

http://bit.ly/2p9M4UR

No word yet on injuries.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes Advertiser Stories