Semi falls off of Rouge River Bridge

DETROIT (WJBK) -
A semi driver has lost control of the rig and fell off the Rouge River bridge on to the Dearborn Street below.
Fox 2's chopper is above the scene and Kelly Rowe is giving you a live look on Facebook.
No word yet on injuries.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DETROIT (WJBK) -
A semi driver has lost control of the rig and fell off the Rouge River bridge on to the Dearborn Street below.
Fox 2's chopper is above the scene and Kelly Rowe is giving you a live look on Facebook.
No word yet on injuries.