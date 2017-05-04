Sean English making visible improvements during recovery Local News Sean English making visible improvements during recovery Sean English, the high school student, severely injured while helping victims of a car accident is making progress with his rehabilitation.

- Sean English, the high school student, severely injured while helping victims of a car accident is making progress with his rehabilitation.

English said at a recent news conference that he hopes to one day run again.

On Wednesday evening the 16-year-old high school athlete posted a video of himself on twitter.

Click on the video player above to watch the full video.

In the video it shows him in a recent physical therapy session and includes the caption.

"After you learn to walk, you learn to run. One step closer to my goal."

English suffered several broken bones and had to have his leg amputated below the knee.

He was one of several good samaritans who stopped to help people involved in a crash on I-96 when a car slammed into him. English is now nearly a month into his recovery.