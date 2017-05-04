Semi truck driver survives 40 foot drop off Michigan highway with two broken bones Local News Semi truck driver survives 40 foot drop off Michigan highway with two broken bones When a semi truck went careening off the I-75 Rouge River Bridge, most people feared the worst for the driver involved. However, the truck driver did not sustain any life-threatening injuries.

The truck tumbled off the bridge on Detroit's west side Thursday morning when a passenger car collided with it in the 75 construction zone. After it fell off the bridge, it landed upright on Dearborn Street below.

The fortunate landing likely saved the driver's life. According to Goch & Sons Towing, an accident like this doesn't usually turn out this way.

"I've never seen them land up right, coming over a bridge like that. Especially from that high up. Usually it's not a pretty sight," Steve Martin said.

The accident happened just after 10 Thursday morning. The driver of the semi was apparently going to fast, police say, and lost control on the wet pavement. He hit two other cars before the semi went off the highway.

Police say the driver of the truck suffered a broken arm and leg and was alert and talking to paramedics. One of the other drivers had minor injuries while the other was not injured.

State police say the drop is about 40 feet down. Even though the truck landed upright, those first on scene thought the driver would have been hurt much worse.

"That's pretty crazy. I mean that's a pretty high fall up there. That's definitely not a ride I'd wanna take that's for sure," Martin said.

The scene is a familiar one. Almost a year ago, a semi hauling car parts lost control in the same spot after apparently being cut off.

"He actually landed upside down," Martin said. "He walked away too. Amazing."

By Thursday afternoon, MDOT had the damaged concrete barriers replaced and northbound I-75 was reopened.

Police say the driver will be ticketed for the accident and are also reminding everyone to slow down in this wet weather.