Foster care child needs help entering Miss Michigan Teen USA

It was the news 18-year-old Indya Nelson was waiting to hear.

"I get an email saying … you are in Teen Michigan. I start flipping out," she said.

But that joy of being selected as a state contestant for the 2018 Miss Michigan Teen USA soon faced a harsh reality.

Then she learned the entry fee is $200.

“Where am I going to get this?" she said.

But Indya says she can't let her lack of finances to pay the $200 entry fee stop her now.

She has already overcome many obstacles.

As a student she was bullied. She dropped out of school but is now participating in the online school "Back on Track."

Then her grandfather, who was caring for Indya and her sister, got sick and both girls were placed in foster care.

This teen says she's determined to not let circumstances crumble her dreams of becoming a contestant and possibly the next Miss Michigan Teen USA.

Indya says participating in this pageant will help give her a sense of purpose and boost her confidence, but she needs your help.

Indya set up a GoFundMe to raise the entry fee money before the May 19 deadline.

"I’ve just been in a really bad, in a depressing situation and I just think I need this to help me feel like I'm somebody," she said.

If you'd like to help her, CLICK HERE.

"I always wanted to be in pageant. I never got princess experience. I never got that prom experience. I’m never going to have that," she said.