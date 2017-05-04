Deadly shooting caught on camera in Detroit Local News Deadly shooting caught on camera in Detroit

It was a violent scene outside a Valero gas station shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday on W. Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

People were sitting in a Chevy Uplander minivan, when a man runs up and fire his gun.

The driver in the minivan got away, but three men inside suffered gunshot wounds to the head, two 21 year olds and a 31 year old. One of the younger victims died.

Police say the driver and passenger in the vehicle took the victims to Sinai Grace, and jumped out of the minivan.

Investigators would like to speak with them.

"We have a lot of drugs, we have a lot of carjackings, a lot of crimes going on," said Officer Juan Windham, Detroit Police Dept.

Officer Windham works traffic enforcement for Detroit Police. He's lived in the area for 20 years, and says he's doing everything he can, even when he's not on the clock.

"I try to the gas station and try to make sure everything is going okay. I try to check on the citizens over here."

The everyday people who live in the neighborhood are fed up.

"You hear shots all the time. I mean not necessarily here, but just in the area period."

"All this fighting and beefing with each other is ridiculous."

Detroit Police came to the gas station to install some better equipment to make the location a bit safer.

"I think this should be a green light location just because of the stuff that goes around here," said Officer Windham.

That way surveillance footage will be even clearer and sent directly back the DPD headquarters, which could result in a quicker arrest.

Meanwhile, police say there is a woman seen the video outside the gas station is a person of interest who could possibly have information.

If you know anything that can help in the investigation, give police a call right away or call 1-800-SPEAK UP.