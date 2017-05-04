Steady rain causes freeway flooding around metro Detroit

- Steady rain causing flooding have tied up freeways and thoroughfares around metro Detroit Thursday night.

With the area under a Flood Watch, accidents and slowdowns for motorists caused by water over the road are being reported across the area.

At eastbound I-94 and Gratiot in the east bound direction, deep water was covering the road in the right lane and flooded the on-ramp. Numerous vehicles had to be towed with traffic slowing at times to a crawl.

MDOT used a nearby pump house to get water off the road, it tweeted. by 9:16 p.m. it was reopened.

Michigan State Police tweeted that a troop cruiser was struck at I-94 and Merriman by a vehicle while it had been stopped checking on a spin out by a different driver.

"The trooper is currently getting checked out at a local hospital, but should be okay," The Michigan State Police account tweeted.



A crash was reported at I-96 east bound after Milford at 9:09 p.m. and east bound I-96 at Outer Drive on the express side at 9 p.m.

Crashes were also reported earlier Thursday night at: EB I-696 ramp to I-94, NB I-75 at Vernier and NB I-75 at the Bridge to Canada, a disabled vehicle at NB M-10 at Livernois and SB I-75 at 14 Mile Road.

For an updated real-time traffic map CLICK HERE and CLICK HERE for Weather.



Download the FOX Weather App HERE.

