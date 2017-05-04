Rescue group offers $2K to find person who cut dog's ears, ground down teeth

- A dog is rescued with its ears cut off and teeth ground down.

The Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue is looking for the public's help in the horrific abuse case offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible.

The dog, named Logan, was found on Wednesday May 3 on the east side of Detroit wearing a black collar. The skinny dog was found by a kind motorist who took him in and brought him to the animal rescue's vetrinary office for care.

"Our vet will be putting this poor boy under tomorrow to see what teeth if any can be saved and will be pulling the others. Then Logan will need to see a doggie dentist to have the remaining teeth filled or capped."

If you have any information call the Detroit Pit Crew at 248-906-9022.

"Please help us get this boy the dental work he needs so that he will not be in pain for the rest of his life," the Pit Crew page said. "Donations can also be called in to Center Line Veterinary Hospital by calling 586-758-5620 or they can be made through our PayPal account at Detroitpitcrew@hotmail.com."



Last January the Michigan Humane Society helped a dog found maimed with ears, nose and tail cut off, found at Warren and Livernois.



Named Baron, the dog was nursed back to health and two months later was adopted to a forever home.

