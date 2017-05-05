FOX 2 shoots for fifth straight win over Local 4 in charity hoops clash May 6 Local News FOX 2 shoots for fifth straight win over Local 4 in charity hoops clash May 6 On Saturday FOX 2 squares off with Local 4 in our annual charity basketball match.

- On Saturday FOX 2 squares off with Local 4 in our annual charity basketball match.

For four straight years FOX 2 has dominated the rivalry and is going for a fifth win in a row on at the Hope United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.

You are invited and there is just a $5 donation to get in. The money goes to Camp Hope, a summer program for kids at the Southfield church.

The game is lots of fun for us in the news biz and it's fun for you to watch and help out a charity.

The doors open at noon at the Church gymnasium, located at 26275 Northwestern Highway in Southfield. There is plenty of seating and the FOX 2 all-stars will be happy to meet the public and take photos afterward.