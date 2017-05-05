A popular brand of gin is being recalled because it's too ginned up

6,000 bottles of Bombay Sapphire Gin are being recalled because they contain too much alcohol. Canada's food inspection agency says the bottles contain nearly double the advertised amount of alcohol. The bottles contain 77% alcohol by volume rather than the typical 40%. The 1.1 litre bottles were sold only in Canada. Drinkers are advised not to imbibe London Dry Gin in 1.14-Litre bottles with the product code L16304W and the UPC code 6 20213 19020 8. Stores have been told to remove the bottles from shelves. So far, there are no reports of anyone becoming sick.