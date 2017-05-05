Michigan kitten goes viral for cute pictures, owners making calendar Local News Michigan kitten goes viral for cute pictures, owners making calendar A newly adopted kitten has broke the internet after professional photos of her hit the web.

Now the Michigan family who adopted her is looking to take their kitten's new found fame and help out a good cause.

Luna gained fame this past week after these photos of her dressed up as a newborn went viral.



They've been viewed more than 10 million times.

Thousands of people have asked the family to share the love so they are making a calendar of her shoot but with a wonderful twist.

All profits earned will go to the Save a Stray organization in St. Joseph, Mich.



The calendar costs $20.