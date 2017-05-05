23-year-old man arrested in shooting of 7-year-old Detroit girl sleeping

- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a 7 year old sleeping on Detroit's west side.

Police say the suspect is a 23-year-old man arrested on Josephine Street.

The little girl was shot while sleeping next to her grandmother on Monday night at a home on Monterey Street, according to officials.

At least three bullet casings were found at the scene of the shooting after a suspect fired into the front window of the home.

The girl was shot in the neck and taken to Detroit Children's Hospital in critical condition.

The home may have been targeted, police say, because they're aware of a suspect who had threatened to shoot up the home previously.