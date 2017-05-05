Detroit's QLINE debut one week away Local News Detroit's QLINE debut one week away We are one week away from the debut of Detroit's newest form of public transportation -- the QLINE.

The highly anticipated ride has been making the practice rounds up and down Woodward Avenue.

Fox 2's Robin Murdoch got to hitch a ride on the streetcar today.

