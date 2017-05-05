I-75 NB closed due to crash with semi-trucks at Dearborn Ave [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Photo courtesy: MDOT traffic camera. Local News I-75 NB closed due to crash with semi-trucks at Dearborn Ave The steady rain has caused freeway tie-ups for a second straight day on I-75.

- The steady rain has caused freeway tie-ups for a second straight day on I-75.

The freeway is closed on the northbound side at Dearborn Avenue due to a crash with two semi-trucks and a car on Friday at 5 p.m.

One of the trucks is leaking fuel and HAZMAT has been called out. About 150 to 200 gallons of diesel fuel is estimated to have leaked out, according to Michigan State Police.



It is unclear if there are any injuries yet.



The accident happened near the same area where a truck driver survived 40 foot drop off Michigan highway with two broken bones Thursday.



Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.



CLICK HERE for a real-time traffic map.