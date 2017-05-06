EMU students hold vigil for slain classmate

- Members of the Delta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kings of Color Student organization at Eastern Michigan University came together Saturday night to remember a fellow brother.

18-year-old EMU sophomore Jayquon Tillman was shot and killed early Saturday morning in outside Cleveland, OH. Tillman was attending a house party in Portage County, when someone opened fire. Tillman was shot and killed. A 20-year-old woman was also shot, but is expected to survive. At this time, police do not have a motive for the shooting and the gunman is still at large.

A GoFundMe page has been setup to help his family pay for his funeral. If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.