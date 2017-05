Man Arraigned on Child Rape Charges Local News Man Arraigned on Child Rape Charges

- The accusations are outright disgusting. 36 year-old Michael Pankey is charged with seven criminal sexual child abuse counts, most of those carrying life sentences.

Pankey was arraigned in Detroit Sunday with 6 counts of criminal sexual conduct, 5 of those in the first degree, along with another count of indecent exposure. He allegedly raped a six year-old girl inside his own home on Sorrento street last December.

The unthinkable acts he allegedly performed were described in court and are too gruesome to repeat. Pankey was babysitting the victm.