WWII Veteran Celebrates Birthday by Skydiving

Posted:May 07 2017 08:29PM EDT

Updated:May 07 2017 08:29PM EDT

FOWLERVILLE - John Tomlinson, a World War II veteran, celebrates his 90th birthday by skydiving. It's the second time he's jumped since having open-heart surgery, 10 years ago. He jumped today in Fowlerville, a gift from his family.


