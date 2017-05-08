Detroit catholic school evacuated after suspicious item found

- UPDATE 11:25 AM: Students at the school were moved to Callahan Hall on school grounds as the Detroit bomb squad inspects the suspicious package found by maintenance crews.

Students and staff are being evacuated at a Catholic school in Detroit after maintenance crews found what is believed to be WWII era explosive devices.

Gesu Catholic School was evacuated around 10:45 Monday morning when maintenance found the items in a garage on school grounds.

The school is located at 17139 Oak Drive on Detroit's west side near McNichols and Livernois.

Emeregency crews are on the scene checking to make sure these items are not explosive.

This story is developing - stay with Fox 2 for details.