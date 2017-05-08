Washtenaw County mother accused of sex with teen, 14 [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Brooke Lajiness / Source: Facebook Local News Washtenaw County mother accused of sex with teen, 14 A married mother from Washtenaw County accused of having sex with a 14-year-old was ordered to stand trial Monday.

Brooke Lajiness, 38 appeared in court today, charged with 13 counts of criminal sexual conduct.

According to prosecutors, she started an affair with the boy in summer of 2016 right after he graduated from middle school but before he started high school.



She also allegedly exchanged nude photos with the teen. According to reports, the boy's mother reported the alleged relationship to police.



Lajiness remains free on bond as long as she stays away from minors - except for her own children.