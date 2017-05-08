17-year-old woman shot inside her Macomb County home Local News 17-year-old woman shot inside her Macomb County home Police are looking for the suspect who shot an 17-year-old teen in Chesterfield Township Monday.

- Police are looking for the suspect who shot an 17-year-old teen in Chesterfield Township Monday.

The shooting happened at 3:15 this afternoon on Briar Towne, south of 21 Mile Road between Gratiot and I-94. The woman is in serious condition at an area hospital.

The suspect is a 20-year-old white male who has military brushcut style hair. driving a silver Toyota. Police believe he knew the victim and was an acquaintance with the teen who may have let him inside the house.



Stay with FOX 2 for more information when it becomes available.