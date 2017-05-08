Lost 3-year-old's family located by Eastpointe police Local News Lost 3-year-old's family located by Eastpointe police WEB UPDATE (7:09): Eastpointe police have been contacted by the boy's family. His grandmother is on the way to pick him up.



Eastpointe police are asking for the public's help to identify a lost boy found wandering.

Eastpointe police are asking for the public's help to identify a lost boy found wandering.

A 3-year-old named Josiah was found in the Kelly and Stephens area and officers are having trouble finding his home.

In a Facebook post the department said:

"He says he has a grandma named Kerri Moore (unknown on spelling), who we are also having a hard time locating. He is wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, dark jeans, and black slip-on sneakers."

Police say Josiah likes Oreos, Teddy Grahams, cheeseburgers and basketball.

Anyone with information should contact police at 586-445-5100, ext 1. Or, call dispatch at 586-777-6700.

