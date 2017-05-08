University of Michigan student wakes up during sex assault Local News University of Michigan student wakes up during sex assault Horrifying moments for a University of Michigan student - she woke up in bed to find a man sexually assaulting her.

It all happened early Saturday morning at the Landmark Apartments on the corner of south University and south Forrest in downtown Ann Arbor.

Police say the 19-year-old U-M student woke up to find a stranger on top of her in the midst of sexually assaulting her.

"She immediately confronted this individual," said Det. Lt. Matt Lige, Ann Arbor police. "She was scared, she yelled into a hallway where he was unable to be located."

The suspect was arrested after being identified on surveillance tape. He is a 30-year-old man who has been subletting an apartment in the building since January.

Police say he is not a student at the university.

"From the video that we were able to review, it appears that this individual is legitimately just staggering down the hallway," Lige said. "It appears that he is potentially highly intoxicated."

Detectives say once they started investigating the sexual assault, they determined the suspect was able to get into the victim's apartment because the door was unlocked.

"Circumstances like this are painful reminders especially for the survivor to make sure you lock your doors," Lige said.

The suspect is expected be arraigned on Tuesday.

