Flint Rep. Dan Kildee won't run for governor

Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee will not run for Governor.

Kildee (D-Flint) has made his decision based on last week's health care vote in Washington DC.

The GOP plan which was passed by the House, and moves to the Senate, made a significant impact on him, reports Lansing insider Tim Skubick said.

Kildee's profile has been heightened for his work during the Flint water crisis, but according to Skubick he has vowed to stay and fight the GOP plan.

The surprise announcement is expected to be made Tuesday.