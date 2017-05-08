Teen shot in head in Chesterfield home listed in grave condition Local News Teen shot in head in Chesterfield home listed in grave condition A 17-year-old girl was shot inside her Chesterfield Township home and police say that she is in grave condition.

The investigation continues with the Michigan State Police, the FBI and local police all searching for the suspect responsible in the Monday afternoon shooting.

Neighbors of the victim, Marche Lowe, say they are in shock.

"She is a good kid, I would have never imagined this would happen to her," said one neighbor.

At about 3:15 p.m. Lowe was shot in the head inside her Chesterfield Township home near 21 Mile Road and Gratiot. But neighbors who were home at the time said they didn't hear anything.

"I didn't know anything happened until the police knocked on my door," said one person.

Police were called around the same time. The call came from a man inside the home where the shooting happened.



A third person was inside the house at the time of the shooting, police say.

"There was a person inside the house that was a witness to the event, he is at our police station right now," said Chesterfield Twp. Police Chief Bradley Kersten. "He gave us a brief description of a person that we are looking for."

That person is said to be a white man around 20 years old, with a buzzed or military style hair cut driving a silver Toyota or Hyundai.



Kersten said that the suspect could be armed and dangerous.

"Officers are out canvassing the neighborhood looking for that vehicle," he said.

The police chief said the alleged shooter likely knows Lowe, who neighbors say was going to high school and lived at the house with her mother.

"She's a very good kid," said one woman. "I've taken her to school many times. we've been neighbors for four years now."



The front door was left open as investigators worked to get a warrant to go back in and search for evidence. The two dogs tied up in the backyard, under the care of a neighbor while the mom was at her daughter's side at the hospital.

No arrest in the case has been made and no motive has been released yet by investigators.

